Greenville Theatre Presents TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Regional Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tuesdays with Morrie is starting April 10, 2025, at Greenville Theatre. From esteemed writer Mitch Albom comes the stage adaptation of the best-selling memoir of all time, Tuesdays with Morrie.

This heartwarming true story follows a young man's last visits to his ailing professor, who becomes his greatest mentor in life. Audiences will fall in love hearing Morrie's final lessons and lasting gifts in this regional premiere play presentation.

Tuesdays with Morrie is directed by Greenville Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Max Quinlan with a cast led by Greenville Theatre favorites, Rod McClendon and Carter Allen.

“I am so excited for Greenville audiences to experience this story. Tuesdays with Morrie is a moving and important story that reminds us all of the importance of how we treat one another and why we need teachers,” says Carter Allen. “It has been amazing working with Rod and Max on this emotional journey. I love exploring the themes of the play with such incredible artists and I leave every rehearsal having learned something new!”

“I first read this book back when it was on the bestseller list, even participated in a men's book club discussing it,” states actor Rod McClendon. “But I never dreamed back then that I would be playing this titular role. Acting opposite Carter Allen and being directed by Max Quinlan has been revelatory, educational, and just flat-out fun. Morrie Schwartz's healthy sense of humor shines through his end-of-life journey and reminds us all to focus on life's joys.“

Tickets are now on sale to the public. Ticket prices for Tuesdays with Morrie are just $35, with Senior and Veteran rates of $33. Student rush tickets are also available on the day of the show for just $20 each with valid student identification. Tuesdays with Morrie has Thursday and Friday evening shows and matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Thursday and Friday shows at 7:30pm on April 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm on April 12, 19, 26. Sunday matinees at 3:00pm are April 13 and 27.

*No show on Sunday, April 20 and no Saturday evening performances.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org or call our Box Office at 864-233-6238.

Comments