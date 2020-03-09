David Foster Show Scheduled At The North Charleston Performing Arts Center Cancelled

The David Foster show scheduled for March 26 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center has been cancelled.

Statement from David Foster:

"It is with great sadness that I have to cancel my tour date in Charleston, SC at the N Charleston Performing Arts Center due to an unexpected medical procedure. I'm well on the road to recovery but my doctors are insisting I spend the next several weeks recovering. I love touring and performing to my fans, so this is not an easy decision. However, we will do our best to reschedule the date in the future."

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase. Ticketmaster online sales will automatically be credited to customers' accounts. Fans that purchased tickets at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office should return their tickets to the Coliseum Advance Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM to receive refunds.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You