Comedian Kurtis Conner Coming To The North Charleston PAC, August 18

Kurtis Conner Live will feature Dean Hebscher and Jacob Sharpe.

Mar. 28, 2022  

Outback Presents has announced that comedian Kurtis Conner's national headlining tour will begin across the United States in June 2022.

A sell-out performer, podcaster, and global YouTube sensation, Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to the stage. Kurtis Conner Live will feature Dean Hebscher and Jacob Sharpe.

The tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on August 18. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 1 at 10 AM online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Get full details and learn more at www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com.



