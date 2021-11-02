Charleston Playhouse Season Tickets Available Now

Charleston Playhouse has announced that Season Tickets for their Broadway Cabaret Series are on sale now through Sunday, November 14. The seven performances starting on December 11 and culminating on June 25 will feature Broadway performers, Equity members from across the country, and local professionals, on the beautiful Chapel Theatre stage in downtown Charleston. Following the time-honored structure of Cabaret performances, each evening will be a themed original work curated by the artist, featuring music and storytelling in an immersive and intimate experience. Each performance will be followed by a musical theatre performance Masterclass, open to the public, where select students will get the opportunity to perform for and receive feedback from the artist, as well as partake in a Q&A session.

Sponsored by the College of Charleston Department of Theatre and Dance, Charleston Playhouse's Broadway Cabaret Series will not only be a source of professional entertainment for our community, but will also provide invaluable education and access for our local students, the next generation of theatre professionals.

Season Tickets and Performer bios are available at

https://charlestonplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/broadway-cabaret-series/

Saturday, December 11, 2021 - J. Elaine Marcos

Saturday, January 15, 2022 - Anna Baker

Saturday, February 12, 2022 - Melissa Mitchell

Saturday, March 12, 2022 - Baron Clay

Saturday, April 23, 2022 - Brad Bass

Saturday, May 14, 2022 - Cherie Kaufman

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - Ernest Williams

Individual tickets to these performances will go on sale in mid-November. Sign up for Charleston Playhouse's monthly Newsletter at www.CharlestonPlayhouse.com for early access!