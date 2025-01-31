Centre Stage Presents CABARET This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centre Stage will present the classic musical CABARET from March 13-30, 2025. Cabaret features a book by Joe Masteroff and is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features a score with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."

Content warning: Cabaret contains mature themes and material that could potentially be upsetting or triggering to some audience members. Material and references include strong sexuality, profanity, drug use, violence, and thematic elements including historically contextualized images of hate.

Comments