CRYSTAL By Cirque Du Soleil Cancels North Charleston Coliseum Performances

Taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, CRYSTAL by Cirque du Soleil is cancelling its Columbia and North Charleston engagements, which were scheduled to take place as below:

July 15-19, 2020 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

July 22-26, 2020 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

Carrying out operations all over the world, Cirque du Soleil regularly updates its procedures and applies specific measures to each region of the world and to each project in order to meet the highest standards of health and safety in this evolving situation worldwide.

Although this situation results from circumstances beyond its control, Cirque du Soleil apologizes for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause. The Touring Show Division at Cirque du Soleil is currently working on the next visit of one of its shows in each city mentioned above.

Ticket holders who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster.com will have their accounts automatically refunded. If you purchased from the venue box office, you will need to return your tickets for a refund.



The organization continues to monitor the situation and will share additional information to loyal Cirque fans as needed. For any other questions, please contact the Customer Service team at 1-877-9 CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).





