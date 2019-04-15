BRIT FLOYD Comes To The Peace Center August 3

BRIT FLOYD comes to the Peace Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m.

BRIT FLOYD - the world's greatest Pink Floyd tribute show - is bringing its most ambitious and biggest production yet to Greenville: a special 40th anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd's iconic rock opera, The Wall.



Released in November 1979, The Wall remains one of the biggest-selling albums of all time and a major moment in rock music history. As well as performing highlights from The Wall, the new BRIT FLOYD production will include songs from Pink Floyd's classic albums The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell and more.



Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning multi-million-dollar light show, BRIT FLOYD has truly become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest live tribute to Pink Floyd. A BRIT FLOYD show is as close as fans will get to experiencing the magnificence of the original Pink Floyd live shows.

Tickets for the Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m. performance by BRIT FLOYD are $45-$55 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Soundcheck Experiences are available for $155, including a ticket to the show, private soundcheck experience with bonus exclusive performances, artist meet and greet, and photo/autograph opportunity. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You