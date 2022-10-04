Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The tour will play the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 17th.

Oct. 04, 2022  

A Day To Remember Will Play North Charleston PAC in December

A Day To Remember have announced details of their Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour, which will see them performing catalog spanning acoustic sets each night from iconic theaters around the U.S. The new dates, which will feature special guests Wage War also performing acoustically, are set to get underway November 29th at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN [tour itinerary below].

The tour will play the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on December 17th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10:00AM online at Ticketmaster.com.

A Day To Remember are currently out on their North American Just Some More Shows headline tour which features special guests The Used, The Ghost Inside (on select dates), Movements, and Magnolia Park. Just Some More Shows kicked off in Pensacola, FL over the weekend and will traverse the country through a performance on October 28th in Irvine, CA [tour itinerary below]. For tickets and more information on A Day To Remember's upcoming live dates, visit www.adtr.com.

Earlier this summer A Day Tor Remember returned with a brand new single entitled "Miracle," which is accompanied by a cinematic and emotionally charged music video streaming on the band's official YouTube channel. The song marks the band's first new music since their critically acclaimed 2021 album, You're Welcome and recently entered the Top 25 at the Active Rock radio format. The band also reignited their single "Re-Entry" with a new version featuring Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. Consequence of Sound noted, "Having Hoppus on the track is a perfect fit, since Blink-182 was a significant inspiration for the song." It also received plugs from NME, Rock Sound, and more. LISTEN HERE

"Re-Entry" originally appeared on A Day To Remember's latest studio album You're Welcome. Available on all streaming platforms, You're Welcome is largely produced by Colin "DOC" Brittain and the band's own Jeremy McKinnon. The 14-track collection represents another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet, and is highlighted by singles "Brick Wall," "Degenerates," "Resentment," "Mindreader" and the #1 Active Rock hit single "Everything We Need."

Having amassed over 1.6 billion global streams to date, A Day To Remember incited critical praise with You're Welcome. Revolver declared, "[Brick Wall] showcases the group's signature mix of post-hardcore heaviness and pop-rock hooks," while Consequence of Sound declared, "the Florida rockers' new LP will continue their wide-ranging sound that ranges from infectious pop-punk to crushing metalcore." Forbes put it simply, "It seems A Day To Remember are only just getting started," and Billboard praised the band's "anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop." Popdust avowed A Day To Remember "have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music," while Kerrang! attested, "'You're Welcome' is the perfect soundtrack to this strange and uncertain world that we live in."


