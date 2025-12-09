South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Present LOVE, SOUTH BEND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA + THE BERGAMOT

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Romance takes center stage this Valentine's Day with the South Bend Symphony on Saturday, February 14, 2026, with the indie-folk duo The Bergamot to bring you an evening of romantic orchestral favorites, heartfelt songs, and nostalgic classics.

This one-of-a-kind Valentine's collaboration blends the elegance of symphonic music with the warmth and intimacy of The Bergamot's Signature Sound. Audiences will hear the ballet classics of Tchaikovsky to the timeless harmonies of The Beach Boys, the dreamy glow of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" and the contemporary sounds of The Bergamot's original songs.

"We fell in love here in South Bend, often going on date nights to hear the South Bend Symphony at The Morris. Those concerts became the soundtrack of our early love story," says Jillian Speece of The Bergamot. "Returning now for the 2026 Valentine's Day Pops concert, performing our own love songs with the Symphony that inspired us is a full-circle dream come true. We're honored to work with Alastair and the extraordinary Symphony musicians and can't wait to celebrate the power of love with everyone."

"Stepping on stage to perform with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra on Valentine's Day 2026 will be one of the greatest honors of our lives," Nathaniel Paul Hoff of the Bergamot prides. "Our most formative years were spent at The Morris, watching the Symphony light up the stage. Now, we can't wait to share our love story, our original love songs, and some of the greatest love songs of all time. It will be a night we will surely remember forever."

Whether you're celebrating with someone special, sharing the evening with friends, or simply treating yourself, this heartwarming musical event promises to surround you with the beauty of music and pure romantic spirit of Valentine's Day.

