ALL OUT FOR CHRISTMAS – A SHOWBIZ RADIO FABLE Comes to Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s (ATI) LabSeries will continue to link the community to aspiring playwrights and their newest productions when they present All Out for Christmas – A Showbiz Radio Fable on March 14.

Learn more about the cast below!

Biographies

Julie Lyn Barber (Lillian Parker) was last seen onstage as “Frau Blucher” in the ATI production of Young Frankenstein. When not onstage in roles like “Jaques” in As You Like It(Richmond Shakespeare Festival) and “Cordelia” in Falsettos (triangle productions!) she is directing shows like Whodunit…The Musical (ATI), music directing shows like Guys and Dolls (Round Barn Theatre), choreographing shows like Hair (Western Kentucky University) or singing soprano solos in works like the Vivaldi Gloria (Marion Philharmonic). She is also a well-respected voice teacher who embraces all vocal styles with an active online studio. She regularly sings with the Kekionga Early Music ensemble as well as with Earl Eye and the Space Pirates. As a playwright she specializes in works that utilize British Panto-style humor, music and audience interaction. She is an Assistant Professor of Acting and Musical Theatre, and Head of Musical Theatre at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

KEITH POTTS (Alvie Evans) is thrilled to work with ATI again having played Charles Clarke in Titanic, Chip in Spelling Bee and music directing Edwin Drood, Ruthless, and Forbidden Broadway. He has performed at venues across the country and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Boston Conservatory of Music.

Cynthia Collins (Dorothy Sullivan) was last seen on the ATI stage in their productions of Titanic, 9 to 5 and Whodunit. A proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1991, credits include: Off-Broadway, National & International Tours, Regional, Summer Stock, Cabaret, Dinner Theatre, Cruise Lines, Symphony Orchestras, Film & TV. She has had the pleasure of working with such artists as: Ben Vereen, Sandy Duncan, Claude Aikins, Comden & Green, Cy Coleman, Avery Schrieber, Joel Grey, Cyndi Lauper, Fred Waring & his famous Pennsylvanians, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Jerry Michell, Diane Rehm, Billy Stritch and Patricia Wilson. Collins is one of the Co-Founders of Actors Theatre of Indiana.

Peter Scharbrough (Jack Edwards) has had the pleasure to be a part of three readings with ATI’s lab series and in the cast of 9 to 5 and Titanic. A native of Indianapolis, Peter has performed on stages around Indy and Chicago. Favorite roles include Shrek in Shrek the Musical, Don in Kinky Boots and Andy Lee in 42nd St.

Darrin Murrell (Henry Foster) serves as Associate Artistic Director for ATI where he has appeared on stage in Titanic, She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, The Odd Couple, The Big Bangand The Mystery of Edwin Drood. He has also directed Young Frankenstein, A Comedy of Tenors, An Unnecessary Farceand several LabSeries shows. He has also enjoyed a 40+ year career as an actor, director, musician, producer, playwright and educator with theatres across the country.

WILL GONZALEZ (Benjamin Howard) is an actor from Mundelein, Illinois. He is a third year acting student at Ball State University and loves to act on stage and on screen. He has been seen recently as Romeo in Ball State’s Romeo and Juliet, Michael Starkweddar in Ball State’s The Unexpected Guest and played roles in the Radiance Cinema short films Sizzle, 7:42 and Popobawa.

LILLIAN COBB (Ruby Powell) is an actor from New Albany, IN. She is currently pursuing her BFA in acting with a minor in new works for the stage. She loves telling stories and working on new plays. Some of her most recent roles include Harriet in POTUS, Sister Johnna in Romeo & Juliet, and Eliza in A Golden Curve of Light.

CORA KENDALL (Millie Scott) is a performing artist from Indiana. She is obtaining her BFA in Musical Theater in the spring of 2026 from Ball State University. Her favorite recent performance credits include Lizzy (Emma Borden) and Be More Chill (Jenna Rolan) at Summer Stock Stage Eclipse and The Last 5 Years (Cathy Hiatt) and Romeo & Juliet(Lawrence) at Ball State University. When Cora’s not in a role on stage, she is writing and performing music with her rock band. As a songwriter, she tries to emulate the musicality and storytelling found in musical theater, hoping to reach people in a deeper and more meaningful way.

David Taylor LITTLE (Playwright) has worked all over the U.S. as a director of plays, musicals and operas. His productions have been seen at Blue Lake Opera, Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company, The Theatre Factory, The Gilbert Theatre and the Department of Theatre and Dance at Ball State University where he is on the directing faculty. He was an assistant director for the 24-Hour Plays on Broadway for 3 consecutive years. Little is also a published and frequently produced playwright. His award-winning 10-minute play Podunk was recently published in the Smith & Kraus anthology of Best Plays of 2024. His plays Christmas Gifts and All Out for Christmasappeared live on Indiana Public Radio in 2019 and 2023. His young adult play, The Disappearance of Ezra Clybourne was broadcast on Blue Lake Public Radio in 2023 and will be licensed by Next Stage Press starting in April.

About All Out for Christmas – A Showbiz Radio Fable

All Out for Christmas – A Showbiz Radio Fable has music by Jim Rhinehart. It’s 1947. Broadway star Dorothy Sullivan has returned to her hometown of Argyle, Indiana, to save the struggling local radio station by headlining its annual Christmas broadcast. But her larger-than-life personality stirs up more than holiday cheer, especially for the station owner.

Will Dorothy’s star power rescue the station from financial ruin? Will the ingénue and the young radio producer find love? And can a pair of ambitious Broadway songwriters create a melody catchy enough to rival “White Christmas”? Discover the answers in this charming and nostalgic showbiz fable.

ATI’s LabSeries provides a platform for new plays and musicals in development, giving audiences a rare opportunity to experience emerging work in its early stages. These public readings invite the community into the creative process and offer insight into how new theatre evolves. Following the performance, audience members are invited to stay for a talkback session to share feedback and engage directly with the artists.

The LabSeries is presented at the Carmel Clay Public Library, located at 425 E. Main St., Carmel, IN. The reading will take place Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required.