MRS. DOUBTFIRE Hits the Stage at Morris Center This March

Casting has been announced for the North American Tour of the smash hit musical comedy, MRS. DOUBTFIRE. MRS. DOUBTFIRE is part of the 25–26 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage March 13–15, 2026.

The critically acclaimed production features Craig Allen Smith in the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire (everyone's favorite Scottish nanny), joined by actress Melissa Campbell as Miranda Hillard.

Rounding out the principal company are Alanis Sophia as Lydia Hillard, Brian Kalinowski as Frank Hillard, DeVon Wycovia Buchanan as Andre Mayem, Collin Salvatorè as Stuart Dunmire, Kennedy V. Jackson as Wanda Sellner, Vivian Atencio and Ava Rose Doty as Natalie Hillard, and Chance Challen and Theodore Lowenstein as Christopher Hillard.

The cast also includes Scott Taylor-Cole, Naja Bates, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Chaz Ingraham, Se'Lah Jackson, Kasey Lazan, Giulia Marolda, Chelsea Lynne Myers, Jayden Cyrus Nelson, Izzy Ramirez, Grayson Todd, Rico Velazquez, Patrick Joseph Wallace, and Kade Wright.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Anna Klevit.

The 2nd North American Tour is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions.