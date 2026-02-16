THE WIZARD & I: The Music of Stephen Schwartz Comes to Feinstein's

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March 13, Feinstein’s, inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, will present THE WIZARD & I: The Music of Stephen Schwartz. The wizardry of Stephen Schwartz is now in its sixth decade and has given us some of the best loved shows of all time, from Pippin and Godspell, to the current global sensation on stage and screen, Wicked.

Broadway’s Kelli Rabke (the “Narrator” in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, US Cast Recording, “Eponine” in Les Miserables) has had the opportunity to work with Schwartz many times throughout her career, most notably in Children of Eden at the Paper Mill Playhouse (American Premiere recording) where she originated the role of “Yonah”.

Rabke was also featured in the Emmy nominated PBS American Songbook segment, Stephen Schwartz and Friends, where she sang “The Wizard and I” with Schwartz himself at the piano, in addition to numerous shows with him and the Phoenix Symphony.

After a sold-out cabaret debut at 54 Below in NYC, Rabke has become a staple in the concert world, performing with symphonies across the country and in her own cabaret shows.

Join Rabke at Feinstein’s as she pays tribute to her favorite musical theatre composer in The Wizard…and I: The Music of Stephen Schwartz.

This show will be on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 pm, with doors opening at 5:30 for dinner and beverages.