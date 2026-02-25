HADESTOWN Comes to Century II Concert Hall This March

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Theatre Guild will present Hadestown at Century II Concert Hall March 20–22, 2026, as part of the 25–26 Broadway in Wichita Series.

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell and was developed with and originally directed by Rachel Chavkin.

Tickets are available at BroadwayWichita.com and Century2.com, or by calling 855-755-7328. Group discounts for 10 or more are available via Groups@ATGuild.org.

About the Musical

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown reimagines the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. The musical follows the intertwined love stories of the two couples, exploring themes of industry versus nature, doubt versus faith, and fear versus love.

The production opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre in April 2019 and resumed performances in September 2021 following the industry shutdown. In addition to its Tony and Grammy Awards, the show has received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League honors.

Originally conceived as Mitchell’s indie theater project in Vermont and later adapted into a concept album, Hadestown evolved into a full-scale stage production through her collaboration with Chavkin. The Original Broadway Cast Recording is available at Hadestown.com/music.