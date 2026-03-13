THE BODYGUARD, SIX and More Set for 26-27 Broadway in South Bend Season

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The American Theatre Guild has revealed the 2026–27 season for the Morris Performing Arts Center. The 2026–27 Broadway in South Bend series will include the following Broadway touring productions: The Bodyguard, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, The Book of Mormon, and Six. The 2026–27 season will also include Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical as an add-on.

The Bodyguard (South Bend Premiere!)

Dec. 4–6, 2026

Morris Performing Arts Center

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical The Bodyguard is back!

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation—what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A “brilliant” (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Saving All My Love,” and “One Moment in Time,” alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. The Bodyguard is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense, and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical (South Bend Premiere!)

Feb. 5–6, 2027

Morris Performing Arts Center

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway—and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

The Book of Mormon

May 7–8, 2027

Morris Performing Arts Center

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Six (SOUTH BEND PREMIERE!)

June 4–6, 2027

Morris Performing Arts Center

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!