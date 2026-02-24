Central Indiana Dance Ensemble to Showcase Mixed Repertoire in Upcoming Performance

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's (CIDE) Mixed Rep will feature a blend of classical, contemporary and modern repertoire. The show will also showcase student choreography by graduating seniors Sophia Cahn, University HS; Natalie Keyser, Carmel Latin School; and Audrey Robbins, homeschool.

Join CIDE on March 8 for a captivating afternoon showcasing innovative and breathtaking original choreography by world-renowned artists, culminating with excerpts from the celebrated classical ballet, Swan Lake. The show will take place at The Tarkington at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.

The Mixed Rep features pre-professional dancers aged 11 to 18 from the Carmel community and surrounding areas. The Mixed Rep will perform at 4 pm. A silent auction and a live raffle will also be part of the afternoon, beginning at 2 pm. The proceeds will benefit the mission of CIDE.

The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the Central Indiana Community. The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble will present dance performances and provide a vehicle for children to be trained in dance principles and give them the opportunity to perform and train in dance at a regional level with other pre-professional, professional dancers, and teachers.