Cast Set For LUCKY STIFF at Actors Theatre of Indiana

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actors Theatre of Indiana's (ATI) Lucky Stiff will open January 30 thru February 15. The cast has been announced that will be part of this wildly funny, fast-paced musical murder mystery.

With book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, Lucky Stiff is based on Michael Butterworth's novel The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo, The show is a deliciously offbeat blend of farce, mystery, and musical comedy.

The story follows shy Englishman Harry Witherspoon, who learns he has inherited a fortune from his late Uncle Anthony — but only if he agrees to take the old man's body on one final trip to Monte Carlo. What follows is a globe-trotting escapade involving a determined charity representative, a sharp-witted femme fatale, her scheming brother and a trail of comic chaos fueled by disguises, double-crosses and rapid-fire surprises.

Lucky Stiff runs January 30 through February 15 at The Studio Theater, ATI's home at The Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.

Biographies

Jacob A Butler (Harry) is a Ball State graduate and Indianapolis-based actor/singer/director. ATI Credits: She Loves Me (Georg Nowack), Titanic(Barrett), 9 to 5 (Dwayne), Whodunit (Jack/Zara). Other Regional Credits: Man of La Mancha (Padre), A Christmas Carol (Bob Cratchit), Kinky Boots(Charlie Price), Grumpy Old Men (Jacob Goldman), Legally Blonde(Emmett Forrest), Jersey Boys (Swing), Joseph (Joseph), The Producers(Production Tenor), The Rocky Horror Show (Riff Raff), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo).

Logan Hill (Annabelle) was last seen on the ATI stage in Whodunit!(Sally). As an Indianapolis local, she has been in many productions around town – her favorites include The Rocky Horror Show (Janet) with Zach and Zack Productions; Legally Blonde (Serena), White Christmas (Rita), andFootloose (Urleen) with Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre. A graduate of Ohio Northern University (MT19), she has since performed at theme parks and regional theatres before making Indianapolis her home.

Brett Mutter (Vinnie) appeared with ATI in Titanic last summer. Originally from Dayton, OH, Brett spent the last decade performing around the country before making Indy home base and now serves as the Casting Associate at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Other favorite credits: Waitress/42nd Street/Wizard of Oz (Beef & Boards), The Music Man (Circa 21), The 25thAnnual...Spelling Bee (ATI/IRT), The Play That Goes Wrong (IRT/Geva). Mutter is a Bowling Green State University Alum.

Thomas J. Cannon (Luigi) has been performing all over the country, working with some amazing people. Including Tony winners Alice Ripley and Shuler Hensley, Broadway's Jacob Fishel, Courtenay Collins, and Anne Runolfsson, Metropolitan Opera singer David Malis and Grammy-nominated Crystal Lewis. Favorite roles include: Nathan Detroit (Guys & Dolls), LeFou (Beauty & the Beast), The Old Man (A Christmas Story), and Lazar Wolf (Fiddler on the Roof).

Josh Maldonado (Dapper Gambler). Recent roles include Romani King (12 Dancing Princesses, AYBT), Keller/us Georg (She Loves Me, ATI), and Zebulon (Joseph, Beef and Boards).

John Vessels (Emcee) first performed in Lucky Stiff in 1998 at the Old Schoolhouse Theatre in Sanibel, FL. He just played Igor in the hilarious Young Frankenstein with ATI. Next up, you can see him as Dora Bailey in Beef and Boards Singin' in the Rain. When not performing, John is a writer and private teacher of voice and acting in his home in Louisville, KY.

Diana O'Halloran (Rita) Previous credits include Aspen Ideas (Anne) with ALT, Natural Affection (Claire) with ALT, Mr. Confidential (Jeannie Douglas) with ATI, the original production of Witness Uganda at the Rattlestick Theater and One of Us at the York Theatre Company in New York City. Diana has a Bachelor's of Music degree from Manhattan School of Music and is a voice teacher at Carmel High School.

Nathalie Cruz (Dominique) was last seen in Tootsie at Beef & Boards as Suzie. Other Indianapolis credits: The King & I as Lady Thiang (B&B), She Loves Me as Ilona Ritter (ATI), A Grand Night for Singing (ATI), Sideman as Patsy (Sitelines Indy), Into the Woods (witch) and A Chorus Line (Morales).

Hannah Elizabeth Boswell (Landlady) appeared in Young Frankenstein last year with ATI. She has been an active member of the Indianapolis theatre community since the age of five. While she has a love of costuming and directing, her real passion is performing; whether it be burlesque, improv, musical theatre or Shakespeare. Past favorite roles include: Tammy (Escape to Margaritaville), Lisa M (Enjoy This EP), Malvolio (Twelfth Night) and Lucy (Jeykll & Hyde).

Sam Arce (Tony) a.k.a. Broadway Sam, makes his ATI debut as Uncle Anthony (Tony Hendon) in Lucky Stiff. A Carmel resident and Realtor with F.C. Tucker Company since 1992, Sam is also an active Co-Producer and Investor on Broadway and the West End. His recent productions include Clueless: The Musical and 13 Going on 30: The Musical with upcoming projects such as SuperYou and Mandela: The Musical, along with many others. He proudly serves as Treasurer and Board Member of ATI and is honored to support the organization both onstage and behind the scenes.

Keith Potts (Understudy) played Charles Clarke in Titanic with ATI, Chip in Spelling Bee and music directed Edwin Drood, Ruthless and Forbidden Broadway. He has performed at venues across the country and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Boston Conservatory of Music.

