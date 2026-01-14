Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Michaels - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
D.J. Reed - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
Best Dance Production
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Ashley Coia - WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Brianna Borger - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
Best Ensemble
WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joseph Mounsithiraj - WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Rachel Sutch - WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Musical
WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT! BY DEREK JENSEN AND COMPANY - Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics
Best Performer In A Musical
Christian Tyler Dorey - GREASE - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Catherine Pinckney - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Elkhart Civic Theatre
Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIS - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brock Butler - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Elkhart Civic Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mariah Keener - WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Angélica Concepción - SISTER ACT - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sharon Weissmann - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Elkhart Civic Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JUNIE B JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS - Chicago Street Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos