Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld South Bend Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Michaels - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

D.J. Reed - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts



Best Dance Production

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Coia - WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Brianna Borger - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts



Best Ensemble

WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Mounsithiraj - WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Rachel Sutch - WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Musical

WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

SATURDAY NIGHT UNDER THE MOONLIGHT! BY DEREK JENSEN AND COMPANY - Wild Rose Moon and Attic Theatrics



Best Performer In A Musical

Christian Tyler Dorey - GREASE - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts



Best Performer In A Play

Catherine Pinckney - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Elkhart Civic Theatre



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIS - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brock Butler - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Elkhart Civic Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mariah Keener - WAITRESS - South Bend Civic Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angélica Concepción - SISTER ACT - Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Sharon Weissmann - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - Elkhart Civic Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JUNIE B JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS - Chicago Street Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts

