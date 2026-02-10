Nathan Chester and The Old Souls Motown Revival Come to Feinstein's

🎭 NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Feinstein's, inside The Hotel Carmichael, will welcome the soulful powerhouse vocalist Nathan Chester for two captivating shows on February 28.

Nathan Chester & the Old Soul's Motown Revival is a dynamic musical experience. Known for his performances on NBC's The Voice Season 25, where his soulful renditions of timeless hits earned him a top four finish and widespread acclaim, Chester brings a unique blend of vintage flair and contemporary energy to every stage he graces. Experience this electrifying performance featuring hits like “Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher & Higher,” “It's Your Thing” and many more!

First on the 28th is MOTOWN & MIMOSAS BRUNCH: Nathan Chester & The Old Souls Motown Revival. Doors will open at 11 am for this 1 pm show.

Later on the 28th is an evening show of Nathan Chester & The Old Souls Motown Revival. This show will take place at 7:30, with doors opening at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks.

Chester is committed to creating soul music that makes you feel deeply and want to dance. A Chicago native, Chester is not just a professional cruise ship singer but a multifaceted artist and entrepreneur. Presently residing in Nashville, his journey into the spotlight began on NBC's The Voice: Season 25, where his soulful rendition of Al Green's "Take Me to the River" captured the attention of John Legend and Dan + Shay, ultimately leading him to join Team Legend.

“What a soulful, powerful voice,” Legend has said of Chester. “I love that he's so committed to this throwback, soulful style. You can just tell he's not afraid of the moment. I think Nathan's gonna go far.”

Throughout the competition, Chester's performances were marked by their cinematic quality and powerful delivery, earning him accolades and a strong fan following. He showcased his vocal prowess with covers ranging from Soul classics “Try a Little Tenderness”, “When a Man Love's a Woman”, and “It's Your Thing” to contemporary hits like Adele's "Rolling in the Deep." His journey culminated in a top-four finish, cementing his place as a standout artist in Season 25.

Beyond his musical achievements, Chester is rooted in his hometown of Chicago, where he attended Oak Park and River Forest High School before pursuing a musical theater degree at Waldorf University. His dedication to his craft and entrepreneurial spirit are evident in his aspirations as a singer-songwriter and actor.

Alongside his girlfriend, Emily Viancourt, he co-founded Em & N Productions, where they curate performances for various venues including cruises and private events. Offstage, Chester enjoys connecting with his community, returning to Chicago for the first time since The Voice to perform at Wrigley Field and engage with local schools. His story is one of perseverance and passion, driven by a love for music that continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Follow Chester's journey and hear original music on Instagram @nathan_chesterr, where he shares updates on upcoming performances and projects with Em & N Productions.