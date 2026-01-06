 tracker
Photos: THE MOUSETRAP Set to Open at Beef & Boards

The cast features Jae Woo, Malia Munley, Jonathan Cobrda and more.

By: Jan. 06, 2026

Beef & Boards’ 2026 Season springs open with Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit, The Mousetrap, now on stage. The record-breaking murder mystery — famous for keeping audiences guessing for more than 70 years — invites patrons to settle in for an exciting evening of suspense and intrigue. See photos!

Snow is piling up outside Monkswell Manor, but the tension indoors is even thicker. After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff of this remote country house find themselves stranded in a blustery storm with a chilling realization: the killer is already among them. As suspicions multiply, secrets unravel, and a detective arrives the mystery deepens. When a second murder occurs, the stakes skyrocket, culminating in Dame Agatha Christie’s famous surprise ending that has captivated generations.

The Mousetrap holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running play, having run continuously since its debut in 1952 with over 30,000 performances.

Filled with colorful characters — a pair of newlywed innkeepers, Mollie (Malia Munley) and Giles (Jae Woo) Ralston, a peculiar spinster Mrs. Boyle (Suzanne Stark), a quirky architect Christopher Wren (Jonathan Cobrda), the imposing retired Major Metcalf (Jeff Stockberger), an unexpected traveler Mr. Paravicini (Adam Du Plesis), a sharp-tongued jurist Miss Casewell (Hannah Embree), and a skiing investigator Det. Sgt. Trotter (Scot Greenwell)  — The Mousetrap delivers clever twists and old-fashioned thrills.
The Mousetrap is on stage for 44 performances through Feb. 15, and marks the start of Beef & Boards’ exciting new season. Every performance includes Beef & Boards’ signature dinner buffet, along with coffee, tea, or lemonade. Gourmet desserts and bar beverages are available for purchase.

Photos: THE MOUSETRAP Set to Open at Beef & Boards ImageJae Woo, Malia Munley, Jonathan Cobrda

Photos: THE MOUSETRAP Set to Open at Beef & Boards ImageMalia Munley, Jae Woo

Photos: THE MOUSETRAP Set to Open at Beef & Boards Image
The cast of The Mousetrap




