VOORKAMERFEST Comes to Darling in October

The iconic Voorkamerfest will return to Darling on 18 and 19 October 2025 in association with Darling Brew as the host venue. This year's lineup brings together more than 60 performers across 21 shows, each hosted in the cosy living rooms of Darling's residents. This year's entertainment offering is a rich and diverse celebration of the arts, with something to captivate every audience member.

The magic of Voorkamerfest lies in its format: festival-goers depart from Darling Brew, hop aboard a minibus and visit three surprise performance venues—each a private home—along one of seven colour-coded routes. Performances are intimate, unexpected and completely unique to each journey.

Celebrated actor and satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys will unpack his unforgettable box of characters that people have come to know and love over the years. Lance Florence brings physical theatre with an expressive twist, and the Marian Hooman and Zolie Markey Duo will weave a dramatic narrative into their storytelling. Music lovers are in for a treat with performances by the much-loved group Was Daar along with Jess King-Holford, a world-class harpist known for her soul-stirring performances. Ensemble Tropicale featuring educators from The Steelband Project, will add their signature energy to the festival, while DMA delivers smooth local jazz and vocals perfect for every palate. Jazz fans can also catch the electrifying Memeza Trio—featuring Dan Shout, Langa Dubazana and Sibusiso Matsimela—and the beloved Glyn Lewis, Darling's own solo guitarist. For classical music fans, living rooms will come alive with performances by Opera Tunity, a spellbinding trio of operatic talent showcasing Xolane Marman, David Lubbe and soprano Anelisa Mahlungulu. Another trio with Tertia Visser (piano), Kaitlin Visser (violin) and Reece Allum (cello), will bring a rich, instrumental experience to the mix. The stunning Strelitzia Ensemble presents Dances Across Borders, a classical trio led by Mathew Reid on clarinet and piano. The dance lineup is equally dynamic with the return of the Waterfront Theatre School in a spectacular blend of dance disciplines, and hip-hop fans won't want to miss the powerhouse group Black Noise, led by the legendary Emile Jansen. Rounding out this impressive roster is ‘Lonesome Dave' Ferguson on his harmonica.

As always, the annual Voorkamerfest promises another unforgettable weekend where entertainment meets community in the most surprising and delightful ways.