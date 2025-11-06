The Masque To Present New Fairytale Production THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Masque Theatre will present its annual festive production with a brand-new staging of The Princess and the Pea, running from December 12, 2025, through January 11, 2026, at The Masque in Muizenberg. Written and directed by Savannah Steyn, with musical direction by Lara Basson, the production will blend music, humour, and family-friendly storytelling in a contemporary retelling of the beloved fairytale.

This year’s production will bring The Masque’s signature style—known for its energetic and playful interpretations of classic stories—to a tale set in a world of food, fun, and fantasy. Audiences will meet Princess Anika, who must discover what it means to be a just ruler; young Eli, who learns to stand up for himself; and Stefan, who realises he is more than his looks. At the centre of it all is Pepper, the exuberant chef who shows everyone how to “rip up the recipe of life.”

“For this year’s fairytale, we’re adding plenty of local flavour with music from Freshlyground, Jesse and Johnny Clegg, and Shekhinah,” says producer and Masque Programme Manager Faeron Wheeler. “There’s also a sprinkling of Shakira, Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor, and a dash of Disney to ensure there’s something for everyone’s tastebuds.”

Writer and director Savannah Steyn describes the show as “a hearty story that’s sweet, a little nutty, and full of flavour for the whole family,” adding that with a quirky cast and The Masque’s trademark creative energy, audiences can expect “a truly five-star fairytale feast.”

For Steyn, The Princess and the Pea marks a full-circle moment at The Masque. Over the past two years, she has taken on roles including production secretary intern, assistant stage manager, and production manager for Twelfth Night, Rapunzel, and Murder on the Nile, as well as assistant director for Red Riding Hood and set designer for Hamlet. Most recently, she served as props master for Little Shop of Horrors.

Musical director Lara Basson brings over a decade of experience in Cape Town’s community theatre scene as a performer, musician, and arranger. Her 2025 projects include Stages Through the Ages and It’s Gonna Be May (as performer and musical director), The Long Way Home (as singer and band member), and The Taming of the Shrew (as music supervisor).

Performances of The Princess and the Pea will take place on December 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20, and January 8, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on December 13, 14, 16, 20, 21, and January 10 and 11 at 2:30 p.m. Each matinee will be followed by a fairy parade.

Tickets are priced at R160 for adults, R130 for pensioners and under-18s, and R500 for a family of four. The production is recommended for ages five and up. Tickets may be booked through Quicket, and The Masque box office is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Masque Theatre is located at 37 Main Road, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa. The venue offers parking, wheelchair accessibility, and a back-up generator to ensure performances continue during load shedding.

The Masque extends its thanks to the Silwood School of Cookery for supporting the production.

For more information, visit themasque.co.za.