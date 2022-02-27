The Drama Factory Will Present WHAT DID THE FOX SAY? EPISODE TWO: THE TRICKERY OF TREASURES

The Drama Factory is set to stage What Does the Fox Say? Episode Two: The Trickery of Treasures on March 5th. Located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa, tickets for March 5th are R50.00, with both 10 and 11:30am performances. Both single and group tickets are offered. To purchase, visit www.thedramafactory.co.za, www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/DF2202, or call the Box Office at 073 215 2290.

Reynard the Fox is back and ready to take the animal kingdom by storm! After being falsely accused of many crimes, Reynard the Fox once again is required to show face at King Noble the Lion's court. With many enemies present at court, Reynard faces an unfair trial. However, a fox is a wise beast, and he cleverly reveals a secret to the king of a cave full of treasures. Is it a trick or the truth? Through the wits of Reynard, his unusual friendships with Grimbert the Badger and Cuwaert the Hare and his bravery, we discover the meaning of a true hero. The trickery Reynard has in store for the greedy animals of the kingdom, is a timeless treasure.

This exciting anthology series stage production is inspired by Aesop's fables called Reynard the Fox. The What Did The Fox Say? Series brings new life to these timeless characters, using multiple puppetry techniques and multi-mediums in a clever and playful way, which will amuse audiences of all ages. It is part of an initiative sponsored by the Dept. Of Sports, Arts & Culture and The Drama Factory.