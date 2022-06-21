The College of Magic's Children's Magic Festival Returns in July

The College of Magic's always popular Children's Magic Festival is back! This exciting school holiday event makes a fantastical return to the Mother City from 13 to 16 July 2022, themed to witches, wizards and magical creatures.

Four days of spellbinding entertainment awaits festivalgoers at the College of Magic's mysterious Victorian manor in Claremont. Young witches, wizards and their families are invited to dress up to the theme - as they attend wizarding school and discover all the magic it has to offer.

The Children's Magic Festival, one of the College of Magic's major fundraising events each year, has been entertaining Cape Town since 1994, inspiring and delighting tens of thousands of families over the years.

You can look forward to so much, including:

· A wizarding magic show roaring with mystical fun and wonder, performed by the College's most talented young entertainers.

· Audiences will experience all the magical action safely with a socially distanced seating format in our cosy, indoor performance area.

· A self-guided tour through the College's century-old mansion, where all kinds of fascinating discoveries await intrepid explorers.

· Opportunities for festivalgoers to enjoy jugglers, clowns, puppeteers and more in their own enchanting world!

· Learning wizarding secrets: aspiring wizards with a taste for adventurous fun can learn a new magic trick or show off their gaming prowess at the 'Carnival of Wonders'.

The College of Magic, a non-profit organisation and the only one of its kind in the world, celebrates 42 years of teaching the theatrical performing art of magic and its allied arts as well as vital life-skills to children in 2022. The organisation is thrilled to have the opportunity to reinvigorate the Children's Magic Festival experience each year for our young audiences:

"As you step into our magical mansion you are transported into a different world, and this year's theme leans into that perfectly. We are so excited to welcome all the young witches, wizards and magical creatures back to the festival for a wonderful experience that they will cherish." says Chad Findlay, the College of Magic's creative director.

Experience the wizarding world of magic with the 2022 Children's Magic Festival this July:

Tickets for the 2022 Children's Magic Festival, are vanishing fast! Festival tickets are available from R120 per person and will be sold in groups of 4 or 5 for family bookings. Book yours TODAY at Quicket.

The festival will be held at the College of Magic, 215 Imam Haron Road in Claremont, with the 75-minute show programme running daily from 13 to 16 July at 10:00am, 11:00am, 12:00pm and 2:00pm, with additional performances at 3:00pm on Friday and Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, seating arrangements have been adjusted for a socially distanced entertainment experience.

For more information about the College of Magic, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com, call +27(0)21 683 5480 or follow them on Facebook @thecollegeofmagic.