THE HUCKSTERS Comes to Alexander Upstairs

The Hucksters is an acid-tongued exploration of a casual sexual encounter gone awry. A man and a woman meet after not seeing each other for years and what starts off as a romantic, booze fueled evening, slowly begins to unravel into a psychological mystery as an incident from their shared history rears its head. The mistakes of the past become the horrors of the present as these two broken people dig into their previous lives and the lies that lead them to each other.

The play is written and directed by Louis Viljoen (The Kingmakers, The Pervert Laura, The Demon Bride) and stars award winning actors Emily Child (The Pervert Laura, The Road To Mecca , Contractions) and Nicholas Pauling (A Steady Rain, Blue/Orange, The Father).

Louis Viljoen - Writer/Director

Louis Viljoen is a Cape Town based playwright and director. He has written and produced numerous plays including, The Bile Boys, The Frontiersmen, The Verbalists, Champ, Porno 88, The Kingmakers, The Pervert Laura, Oh Baby, I'm A Wild One, The Emissary, The Eulogists and The Demon Bride. He is also the writer of Rob van Vuuren's internationally acclaimed one-man show, Dangled, which was invited to the 2017 Brighton Fringe Festival. Viljoen has won Fleur Du Cap Theatre awards (Best New South African Script) for Champ (2013) and The Kingmakers (2015). He was the recipient of the Rosalie van Der Gucht Best New Director award for his plays, The Kingmakers and The Pervert Laura.

Emily Child - Performer

Emily graduated from the University of Cape Town in 2007 with a Theatre and Performance Degree, specializing in Acting. Since then she has worked independently and as a proud member of acclaimed Cape Town based theatre troupe - The Mechanicals. Her work has garnered her numerous awards and nominations including the 2015 Fleur Du Cap for Best Actress for the role of "Laura" in Louis Viljoen's The Pervert Laura last staged at the The Fugard Theatre. Other theatre projects include Lear, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Guy de Lancey, Champ, written by Louis Viljoen and directed by Greg Karvellas, which travelled to the Edinburgh Festival in 2013, as well as LA based Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre and The Mechanicals' co-production Urban Death, directed by Jana Wimer. Emily's one -woman show, based on Dorothy Parker's short stories, A Certain Lady was directed by Greg Karvellas and performed around Cape Town in 2014. Emily was recently seen at The Baxter Studio Theatre, Grahamstown and Hilton Festivals in Born in the RSA, directed by Thoko Ntshinga as well as Mike Bartlett's Contractions, at The Alexander Bar's Upstairs Theatre, directed by Greg Karvellas in February 2016. In 2018 she worked with Karvellas again on Athol Fugard's Road to Mecca at the Fugard Theatre with Sandra Prinsloo and Marius Weyers. Emily's recent film projects include Beyond the River, directed by Craig Freimond, and most recently, BBC's television series Troy - Fall Of A City as well as the HBO series - Warrior- conceptualized by Bruce Lee and to be released in 2019.

Nicholas Pauling - Performer

Nicholas has appeared in A Steady Rain, The Pervert Laura, Blue/Orange, Champ, The Fontiersmen, Epstein, Twelfth Night and Shakespeare in Love. He toured the UK with The Tempest and Hamlet at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Canada with Waiting for the Barbarians, and the United States with a production of The 39 Steps. Nicholas won the 2007 Fleur Du Cap Award for Best Actor for his role as Mozart in Amadeus. His television credits include Black Sails, Dominion, You Me and the Apocalypse, Bluestone 42, Book of Negroes and most recently the HBO series Warrior. His film credits include Black Butterflies, Doomsday, Death Race 2, Challenger and was recently seen in The Dark Tower with Matthew McConaughey.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at Alexander Upstairs by visiting shows.alexanderbar.co.za or reserve your ticket without paying (but miss out on the discount). The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/Hucksters. You can also purchase tickets in person at the bar anytime during our regular opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays 5pm to late, closed Sundays and some public holidays.





