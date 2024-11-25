Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse Comes to Theatre on the Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed Theatre on the Square will host a series of jazz performances from 10 to 15 December 2024, featuring the legendary Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.

These performances will celebrate the enduring power of music, bringing together generations of jazz lovers for an unforgettable experience. Accompanying Mabuse are the dynamic Aziz Joshi and Shanjeet Teeluck, creating a lineup that promises to captivate and inspire.

This event is set to highlight the artistry and legacy of Mabuse, whose career spans over five decades and remains an indelible part of South African musical history. Renowned for his innovative approach and iconic hits like Burn Out, Mabuse continues to redefine what it means to be a jazz musician. The collaboration with Joshi and Teeluck reflects the vibrant evolution of jazz, showcasing the genre’s ability to innovate while remaining deeply rooted in its traditions.

Located in the heart of Sandton, Theatre on the Square provides an intimate and acoustically perfect setting for this remarkable showcase. The evening will include both solo performances and collaborative moments, offering a rare chance to witness the synergy between three exceptional talents.

