Siphesihle November Will Guest with Cape Ballet Africa

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, shared that Principal Dancer Siphesihle November will appear as a guest artist with Cape Ballet Africa in Nacho Duato’s Remanso, March 25 – 27 at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town, South Africa.

“I am thrilled for Siphe to have this opportunity to return home to South Africa and perform in this glorious piece by Nacho Duato with Cape Ballet Africa. This unique engagement allows Siphe to expand his artistry and explore new creative avenues and he has my full support,” said Muir.

Born in Zolani, South Africa, November trained at Canada’s National Ballet School and joined The National Ballet of Canada as a member of the Corps de Ballet in 2017. He has been a Principal Dancer since 2021.

