CATS Star Jordan Roelfze Returns to Cape Town City Ballet for DRACULA

Former Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) soloist Jordan Roelfze will guest with the company for its upcoming season of Dracula. The thrilling ballet noir, directed and choreographed by David Nixon CBE, premieres at Artscape on 13 March 2026 for a limited season until 29 March 2026.

Roelfze left CTCB last year after a decade with the company, to join the cast of the musical CATS as the balletic 'Mr Mistoffelees'. The show, a runaway hit, enjoyed sell-out seasons in Cape Town and Johannesburg and is set to tour internationally in the coming months.

Says Jordan: “It's wonderful to be back, even briefly, to be part of this incredibly exciting production!”