Mark Haze - Stripped Down Show Comes to The Drama Factory

Mark Haze, one of South Africa's greatest singer/songwriters and runner-up of 2011 South African Idols Competition needs no introduction! He will be putting in a first appearance at The Drama Factory.

Known for his wide vocal range, for being a showman, his Signature Sound and a combination of high energy Rock 'n Roll, Mark does it again with his stripped down show that isn't actually stripped down! The show is as mesmerising as it comes. Watch as Mark builds from scratch with acoustic and electric guitar, drum machine and loop station! The show will feature some of Mark's favourite influences and covers throughout the history of Rock 'n Roll like Bon Jovi's hit "Dead or Alive, Guns 'n Roses' "Sweet Child of Mine", The Beatles' "Come Together", Pink Floyd's, "Brick in the Wall", and Queen's "Somebody to Love", to mention but a few classic favourites, as well as Mark's latest Top 10 hit single "Good Riddance (Time of your Life)".

Oozing on-stage charisma, Mark possesses the ability to command the largest of audiences, as well as connect personally with people when he performs at a more intimate venue - something not easily done when moving from large stages with a full band to a simpler acoustic setup where he is face to face with the audience. His powerful vocals, and soulful, skilled guitar playing, are a force to be reckoned with.

Mark Haze promises a show experience like no other can offer - an escape into a world where nothing else matters. You will find yourself lost in the moment -only the music will exist once he begins to sing. Expect soaring vocals and dynamic guitar work. Each performance is treated as though it would be his last!

