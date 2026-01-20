STEVE GRAHAM'S PINK FLOYD SHOW Comes to The Drama Factory

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prepare to be immersed in the legendary soundscape of Pink Floyd with Steve Graham's sensational tribute show, filled with electrifying performances, epic visuals and classic hits like you've never heard before! Steve Graham's ground-breaking combination of cutting-edge visuals seamlessly integrated with a dynamic virtual band, creates a must-see spectacle for music enthusiasts of all generations to experience the timeless magic of Pink Floyd, one of the greatest rock bands of all time!

Come and lose yourself in the sonic tapestry of Pink Floyd's iconic catalogue, featuring electrifying renditions of the band's timeless masterpieces from the soaring heights of “Comfortably Numb” to the poignant depths of “Wish You Were Here”. Steve Graham delivers a tribute that is as close to the real deal as it gets! Whether you're a lifelong Floyd fan or new to the legendary sound, this must-see show, transcends the traditional concert experience and promises to captivate your senses and transport you to another world!

This ultimate tribute to Pink Floyd is presented and performed by Steve Graham, a renowned rock singer and guitarist, originally from the UK, but now based in Ballito, KZN, South Africa, boasts an impressive musical history, having performed alongside legends such as Sting and the Police, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner, Michael Macdonald, Alice Cooper, Jeff Wayne, Electric Light Orchestra, U2, Jools Holland, Rick Wakeman, Dire Straits, Marillion, Status Quo and many more.

The performance is on Thu 12th Feb at 7:30pm.