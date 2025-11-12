MOANA JR. Comes to Cape Town This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This December, Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts (SSIPA) will present its Cape Town debut production – Disney’s Moana Jr - a heartwarming, adventure-filled musical on stage for one week only from 16 to 23 December 2025 at Theatre Arts in Observatory, with daily performances at 11:00 & 19:00.

Based on the beloved Disney animated film and featuring an all kids cast aged 6 to 18, Moana JR is a vibrant celebration of courage, identity and the power of self-discovery.

The show features all the beloved songs from the original film, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including 'How Far I’ll Go,’ ‘Shiny Heart’ and 'You’re Welcome’ and more.



Moana Jr is Directed and Choreographed by Sonwa Sakuba, an acclaimed South African performer, choreographer and director whose work has been celebrated on stages across the country with credits such as SARAFINA!, The Tramp, Buzani Kubawo, and Once On This Island to name a few.

Sakuba is the founder of the East London based Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts, a leading training institution that has staged multiple award-winning productions at the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda, including Afrika Sings!, Dear Tata and Abangoni.

His productions are well known for their fusion of African storytelling, contemporary movement, and musical theatre artistry.

Musical Direction is by Kay Mosiane, whose extensive experience spans music direction, vocal performance, and education.

She has played leading roles in Cinderella, Chicago, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change and Little Shop of Horrors.

She also starred in the acclaimed one-woman show NEXT! directed by Amanda Bothma and has shared the stage with South African icons such as Sibongile Khumalo, Gloria Bosman, Ringo Madlingozi, and Hugh Masekela.

Set Design is by Sonwa Sakuba and Robin Palm with Costume Design by Sonwa Sakuba and Marianne Hilstead.

“Moana JR represents everything SSIPA stands for - empowerment, imagination, and the discovery of self-expression through the arts,” says Sakuba. “To see such young performers embrace this story of courage and connection is incredibly inspiring, especially as we mark our first production in Cape Town.”

This production is a milestone for SSIPA. After four successful years of training and performances in East London, the Institute is expanding to Cape Town and Johannesburg, offering its full suite of Kids & Teens, Foundational, and Professional Training Programmes.

The Cape Town staging of Moana JR serves as the official launch of SSIPA’s Kids & Teens Programme in the region. Offering a dynamic training platform nurturing the next generation of South African triple threat performers.

Audiences can look forward to a dazzling, family-friendly theatrical event that is a perfect festive-season outing that celebrates young talent, storytelling, and the spirit of adventure.

Moana Jr will be on stage at Theatre Arts in Observatory in Cape Town for ONE WEEK ONLY, from Tuesday 16th December – Tuesday 23rd December, so don’t delay and get your tickets now.

Shows are daily at 11h00 and 19h00.

Tickets are R150 for Adults and R120 for Children / Scholars.