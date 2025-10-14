 tracker
Cape Town City Ballet Welcomes New Talent From Australia, Brazil and the UK

Coppélia opens this Friday 21 October at the Artscape Opera House for a limited season.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Cape Town City Ballet Welcomes New Talent From Australia, Brazil and the UK Image
Cape Town City Ballet welcomes four new international talents to its ranks ahead of the highly anticipated Coppélia, opening this Friday 21 October at the Artscape Opera House for a limited season, accompanied live by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. The dancers hail from the UK, Brazil and Australia. 

Joining from London, Luke Wragg trained at The Royal Ballet School’s White Lodge before completing his studies at English National Ballet (ENB) School, where he also performed with the ENB company in The Nutcracker.

From Brazil, Gil Zuntini brings with him extensive classical and contemporary training from the Bolshoi Theatre School in Brazil and the Dutch National Ballet Academy. His repertoire includes Giselle, Don Quixote, La Bayadère and works by renowned choreographers such as Jiří Kylián and Kenneth MacMillan.

Australian-born Zachary Healy joins from Singapore Ballet, where his credits included Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and roles created by choreographers like Kinsun Chan and Alice Topp. A graduate of the New Zealand School of Dance, he first appeared with Cape Town City Ballet in their sell-out Swan Lake season earlier this year.

Also from Brazil, Tayssa de Sousa trained at the Bolshoi Theatre School in Brazil for eight years, performing in Les Sylphides, The Golden Age and Don Quixote, and worked under the legendary Vladimir Vasiliev during his staging of Swan Lake in 2024.

Catch them and the full CTCB company of rising stars in the delightful Coppélia, onstage at Artscape with three performances only: Friday 17th and on Saturday 18th October at 2pm and 7pm. Booking is through Webtickets and Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 0214217695. 

