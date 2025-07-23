BORN TO BE WILD - A 60s & 70s Revolution to be Presented At The Drama Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dust off your bell-bottoms and dig out your tie-dye shirts, and crank the volume to eleven – “Born To Be Wild” is coming to town, ready to transport you back to the golden age of vinyl records and mind-blowing rock 'n' roll! This electrifying tribute show is a full-throttle celebration of the legends who ruled the vinyl era - Pink Floyd, The Doors, Bob Dylan, ZZ Top and more. Experience timeless, iconic anthems like "Smoke on the Water," "All Along the Watch Tower” and "Angie" , amongst others, performed with precision and passion by Duck Chowles, Andy Murray & The Retro Rewind Band.

Meet the Masters of Tribute: •Duck Chowles - The Master of Sterling Impersonations: South Africa's acclaimed rock ‘n' roll chameleon, Duck Chowles, doesn't just sing the songs; he becomes the legends! Witness his uncanny and mesmerizing impersonations of Mick Jagger's swagger, John Lennon's soulful intensity and Jim Morrison's enigmatic stage presence. His electrifying vocals and dynamic stage presence will have you believing you're back in the golden age of rock. •Andy Murray - The Maestro of Brilliant Guitaring: Prepare to be awestruck as guitar virtuoso, Andy Murray's fingers fly across the fretboard, paying homage to legendary axemen like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and David Gilmour. His brilliant guitaring delivers blistering, jaw-dropping solos, iconic riffs and a technical prowess that will leave you spellbound. •The Retro Rewind Band - A Powerhouse of 60s & 70s Rock: Led by the formidable musical duo of Duck Chowles and Andy Murray, this talented group is a true powerhouse band, featuring seasoned musicians Alan Lloyd (drums), Karl Hering (bass), and Tony Drake (keyboards). “Born to be Wild” is more than just a concert; it's a rock revival, an immersive journey back to a time when music was louder and the hair was longer. Immerse yourself in the dynamic showmanship, the exceptional musicianship, and the vibrant harmonies that defined these revolutionary decades. Witness the enduring power of 60s and 70s rock music as it unites generations and leaves you with the pure, unadulterated exhilaration of rock 'n' roll. Don't miss your chance to relive the glory days of rock! Get your tickets for “Born To Be Wild” - The Sixties & Seventies Revolution today!

Groups booking of 4 or more R255 per person - Whatsapp on 0732152290

Schedule

Date and TimeStandard Concession Sat 9th Aug 7:30pm R290.00

R270.00