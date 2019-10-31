BEST OF ROB VAN VUUREN Will Come to The Drama Factory

Rob van Vuuren is a household name in South Africa, he is Twakkie from the Most Amazing Show, the guy who shucksed Shuster in Shucks Tshabalala, the record breaking winner of Strictly Come Dancing, the voice of Takeshi's Castle Thailand on Comedy Central Africa, Van from Van Der Merwe and the star of a host of other film and television shows. He is a multi award winning comedian, having bagged no less than four Standard Bank Ovation Awards for comedy and the Breakthrough Act Award winner at the Comics Choice Awards. He has filmed two Comedy Central Africa specials. He was a finalist in the 2017 You Spectacular Awards in the Category SA's favorite comedian and his career has taken him to stages all over the country as well as Perth, London, Brighton, Amsterdam, Dubai, Brighton and Edinburgh.

His acting work includes Fleur Du Cap and Aardklop Best Actor nominations along with James Cairns and Albert Pretorius for their work in the Three Little Pigs. He has also won Fleur Du Cap and Woordfees Best Supporting Actor Awards for his portrayal of Nils Krogstadt in Henrik Ibsen's the Dolls House directed by Christiaan Olwagen.

His performance in Louis Viljoen's one man show; Dangled has earned the show a Silver Standard Bank Ovation Award, the Cape Town Fringe's Audience Choice Award and the Brighton Fringe Pebble Trust International Touring Bursary.

He has also worked as a director, writer and auctioneer and is a sought after master of ceremonies and corporate entertainer.

Rob has most recently been nominated for three Fleur Du Cap theatre awards; a best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Clov in Samuel Beckett's Endgame, a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his portrayal of Ellis and Slater in San Shephard's Curse of the Starving Class and A Best Performance in a one person show nomination for his portrayal of Poprischin in Louis Viljoen's Dangled.

Rob and his wife Dani have written two enormously successful children's books together and are currently touring with the accompanying show to their second book, Florence and Watson present the Great Pangolin Mystery.

Rob has just finished shooting Queen Sono, South Africa's first Netflix commissioned Original Series which releases in 2020.

