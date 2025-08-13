A GIRL CALLED OWL Comes to Die Centurion Teater in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This September, Calaringe Productions will bring Jon Keevy’s acclaimed A Girl Called Owl to the Centurion Teater for four performances, after an earlier season at the Wilge Teater and the Ramolao Makhene Theatre at the Market Square Complex.

When Olivia moves to a small town in the Overberg, her quiet curiosity draws the attention of a mischievous new friend: Kay, the girl with the scar, who gives her the nickname “Owl.” Following Kay’s rebellious lead, Olivia is pulled into uncharted waters. A Girl Called Owl is a tender yet unflinching South African coming-of-age story that explores innocence lost, creativity stifled, and love misunderstood.

Larissa Crafford-Lazarus delivers a powerhouse performance, switching seamlessly between Owl, Kay, and a host of other vivid characters they encounter on their journey of growing up, lashing out and getting into trouble.

The production features direction and sound design by Inge Crafford-Lazarus, lighting and technical direction by Jak J. Brits, and movement by Calista Crafford-Lazarus.

Director Inge Crafford-Lazarus shares, “It’s a story that takes us back to a time when we were young and impressionable. The characters are familiar somehow… perhaps resembling people from our past who we hated or who we loved. At the heart of it is Olivia - bright, funny and full of determination. She is also a little bit awkward, fumbling, some would say foolish, but pure of heart and rightly outraged at the domestic and institutional injustices that others prefer to turn a blind eye to. A Girl Called Owl is a compelling, deeply moving piece of theatre that will leave its mark in the crevices of your heart.”