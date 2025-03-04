News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A DOLL’S LIFE: CONFESSIONS OF A QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS Comes to Theatre on The Square

Performances run 19 – 29 March 2025.

By: Mar. 04, 2025
A DOLL’S LIFE: CONFESSIONS OF A QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS Comes to Theatre on The Square Image
A Doll’s Life: Confessions of a Quarter-Life Crisis will come to Theatre on the Square this month. Performances run 19 – 29 March 2025. Written & Performed by: Micaela Jade Tucker (If A Tree Falls - directed by Janice Honeyman, Miseducation – Netflix, Makoti – Amazon Prime). Directed by: Lara Toselli (Chin Up, Tali’s Baby Diary)

What happens when your quarter-life crisis hits harder than expected? Just as Micaela reaches her 25th birthday, she finds herself in an unexpected predicament—one that quickly spirals into a full-blown crisis. A routine visit to the gynecologist takes a shocking turn, delivering news that’s both awkward and life-changing.

This bold and wildly funny one-woman show dives into the messy, unspoken realities of young adulthood—covering all the things you’d never dare bring up at the dinner table. Raw, relatable, and refreshingly unfiltered, A Doll’s Life is a rollercoaster ride through love, loss, bodily betrayals, and the hilariously chaotic moments that make up a quarter-life crisis.

Together, this dynamic creative team delivers a sharp, fearless, and laugh-out-loud exploration of what it means to be young, lost, and just trying to figure it all out.



