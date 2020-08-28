Washington Pavilion to Hold Virtual Premier Arts Fundraiser

The event will take place on September 19, 2020.

The Washington Pavilion has announced its annual fundraiser, Arts Night 2020: odyssey, will be held virtually on Saturday, September 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event offers different levels of support and participation for ticket buyers.

Similar to past years, the event includes delicious gourmet food, fine art and competitive auction bidding in support of the Visual Arts Center and the Washington Pavilion. However, this year participants can enjoy this premier arts gala right from their home.

More than 60 pieces of art by local and regional artists are available in the auctions. Bidding for select items will open early on Monday, August 24 and go through Sunday, August 30. For an opportunity to view the artwork in person before the event, visit the 2020 Arts Night: odyssey exhibition in the Jerstad Gallery in the Visual Arts Center. Artwork is also available to view online at washingtonpavilion.org/event/arts-night-2020-odyssey

In addition to the original artwork, the auctions will feature a variety of special experience packages, ranging from sporting events to vacations. Many of the items from these packages were donated by local artists, patrons and businesses.

"We chose odyssey as our theme during our planning sessions last summer, and now the word means even more to us as we navigate this new virtual opportunity to share beautiful art and meaningful auction packages with Arts Night participants," said Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion President & CEO. "This is a unique experience to connect and engage with our valued donors who support us throughout the year."

For additional information on access to the virtual event, auction packages, art pieces and more, please contact Katharine Hults at 605-731-2377 or online at washingtonpavilion.org/artsnight

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You