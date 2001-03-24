First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Olivia Davis
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
37%
Magdalen Eberle
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
17%
Andrea Moore
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
13%
Megan Gerlach
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%
Whitney Rappana
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
5%
Magen Richeal & Shannon Dancler
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Magen Richeal
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Emily Smith
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Lisa Conlin
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Good Night Theatre Collective
3%
Rebekah Merriman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%
Leigh Spencer
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bunny Christie
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
28%
Christina Olson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
17%
Macy Runge
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
14%
Krissy Sneshkoff
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%
Amber Marisa Cook
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Brittany Lewis
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
6%
Sara Curran Ice
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
6%
Brittney Lewis
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Brittney Lewis
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Brittney Lewis
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Brittany Lewis
- NOISES OFF!
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Tami Grosvenor
- THE JOURNEY INSIDE
- Lights Up Productions
0%Best Dance Production 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
66%LIRA IN FLIGHT - SEASON 11
- LiRa Dance Theatre Company
18%
HEADLIGHTS THEATER FAREWELL PERFO
- Headlights Theater
16%Best Direction Of A Musical
Mike Thompson
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
35%
Dan Workman
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
17%
Lucas Schreck
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
12%
Lisa Wipperling
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%
Megan Gerlach
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%
Jeff Larson
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Brittney Lewis, Abby Schwedhelm,
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Whitney Rappana
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%FREAKY FRIDAY
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Alex Newcomb Weiland
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Jesse Jensen
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Brent Grosvenor
- THE JOURNEY INSIDE
- Lights Up Productions
0Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Soren
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
31%
Jayna Gearhart Fitzsimmons
- MACBETH
- Augustana University
23%
Rai Genna
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
20%
Ryan Bernier
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- University of South Dakota
12%
Tom Schwans
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
6%
Jesse Jensen
- NOISES OFF!
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Mo Hurley
- EDUCATING RITA
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%Best Ensemble LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
19%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
15%RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
15%WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
14%SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
9%CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
9%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
5%CURTAIN CALL FOR A CURE
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
5%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
3%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%THE DECADE GALA
- Good Night Theatre Collective
1%THE JOURNEY INSIDE
- Lights Up Productions
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abigail Davis
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
36%
Stephen Azua
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
12%
Christopher George Haug
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
9%
Nadirah T. Harper
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Tyler Micheel
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
6%
Nadirah Muhammad
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
6%
Matt Cook
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
5%
Corey Shelsta
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
5%
Nick Zoia
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Good Night Theatre Collective
5%
Aria Hailey
- THE JOURNEY INSUDE
- Lights Up Productions
3%
Nick Zoia
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Good Night Theatre Collective
3%
Alex Pikiben
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Corey Shelsta
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Noah Stremmel
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
39%
Vonnie Houchin
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
20%
Jeremy Hegg
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
18%
Clay Ackerman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
9%
Vonnie Houchin
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
8%
Matt Morrison
- THE DECADE GALA
- Good Night Theatre Collective
6%Best Musical MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
43%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
16%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
8%COMPANY
- University of South Dakota
8%WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
6%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Good Night Theatre Collective
4%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
1%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
0THE JOURNEY INSIDE
- Lights Up Productions
0Best New Play Or Musical RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
29%CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
26%BABY, I'LL TURN THE SKY GREEN FOR YOU
- University of South Dakota
25%AFTERMATH BY MIKENNAH OLESON
- The Premiere Playhouse
20%Best Performer In A Musical
Anders Brovold
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
20%
Jeanna Brandsrud
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
16%
Avery Retzer
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
12%
Liv Moeller
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
12%
Sarah Grosse
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
10%
Eden Mendez
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
8%
Olivia Gill
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
6%
Mark Hajal
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
5%
Luke Boucvalt
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
3%
Tristan Chasing Hawk
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%
Kelsey Baade
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Luke Boucvalt
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
2%
Jessica Ashton
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Tom Roberts
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Summer VamVeen
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
0Best Performer In A Play
TJ Ashes
- MACBETH
- Augustana University
13%
Kaden Hopkins
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- University of South Dakota
12%
Jacob Womack
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
12%
Gabrielle Ochsner
- 39 STEPS
- University of South Dakota
10%
Chelsea Bieser
- RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
9%
Abby Kustak
- NOISES OFF!
- The Premiere Playhouse
7%
Jason Reuter
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
5%
TJ Combs
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
5%
Alex Newcomb Weiland
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
5%
Jarid Rychtarik
- RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
4%
Dan Workman
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
4%
Logan Culhane
- 39 STEPS
- University of South Dakota
4%
Christopher Elst
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
4%
Macie Lupica
- EDUCATING RITA
- Monstrous Little Theatre
2%
Skyler Weaver
- THE 39 STEPS
- University of South Dakota
2%
Casey Kustak
- NOISES OFF!
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Mike Richards
- EDUCATING RITA
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%Best Play MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
20%CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
15%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT
- The Premiere Playhouse
13%39 STEPS
- University of South Dakota
12%RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
12%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
10%EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- University of South Dakota
7%GILGAMESH
- University of South Dakota
5%WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET
- The Mighty Corson Art Players
3%EDUCATING RITA
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Soren
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
30%
Amber Marisa Cook & Christopher George Haug
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
22%
Ben Kramer
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
18%
Kathy Voecks
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
12%
John Devlin
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
8%
Jill Clark
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
5%
Jill Clark
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Logan Leavitt
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- The Mighty Corson Art Players
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rowan Sullivan
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
21%
Mal Lukomski
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
20%
Rowan Sullivan
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
17%
Rowan Sullivan
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
17%
Alex Pikiben
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
16%
Rowan Sullivan
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
9%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeanna Brandsrud
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
19%
Avery Stein
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
16%
Sarah Grosse
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
12%
Simon Cole
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
11%
Brooke Scullen
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
10%
Emily Wirkus
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Skyler Weaver
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
6%
Mo Plastow
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Mollie Moore
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
4%
Clark Carruthers
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
2%
John Kirk
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
2%
Bob Wendland
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
1%
Isaac Bullis
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
1%
Jason Soren
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
1%
Mekelle Alisse
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
1%
Jessica Williams
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kaden Hopkins
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
17%
Emily Wirkus
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
14%
Tiffanie Molengraaf
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
13%
Olivia Davis
- RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
12%
Michelle Mack
- RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
9%
Devin Basart
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
8%
Asia-Danielle Keane
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Taylor Lauters
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
7%
Tyler Page
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Jeff Kingsbury
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
6%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
66%101 DALMATIONS KIDS
- The Premiere Playhouse
34%Favorite Local Theatre
Brookings Community Theatre
43%
Black Hills Playhouse
27%
Augustana University
17%
Good Night Theatre Collective
7%
The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Premiere Playhouse
1%
Catalyst Theater Company
1%
The Mighty Corson Art Players
1%
The Crystal Theatre
0%