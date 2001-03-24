 tracker
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Olivia Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 37%

Magdalen Eberle - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 17%

Andrea Moore - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Megan Gerlach - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Whitney Rappana - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Magen Richeal & Shannon Dancler - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Magen Richeal - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Emily Smith - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Lisa Conlin - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Rebekah Merriman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Leigh Spencer - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bunny Christie - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 28%

Christina Olson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Macy Runge - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

Krissy Sneshkoff - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Amber Marisa Cook - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Brittany Lewis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Sara Curran Ice - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Brittney Lewis - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Brittney Lewis - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Brittney Lewis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Brittany Lewis - NOISES OFF! - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Tami Grosvenor - THE JOURNEY INSIDE - Lights Up Productions 0%

Best Dance Production
9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 66%

LIRA IN FLIGHT - SEASON 11 - LiRa Dance Theatre Company 18%

HEADLIGHTS THEATER FAREWELL PERFO - Headlights Theater 16%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Mike Thompson - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 35%

Dan Workman - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 17%

Lucas Schreck - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 12%

Lisa Wipperling - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Megan Gerlach - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Jeff Larson - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Brittney Lewis, Abby Schwedhelm, - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Whitney Rappana - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Alex Newcomb Weiland - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Jesse Jensen - CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Brent Grosvenor - THE JOURNEY INSIDE - Lights Up Productions 0

Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Soren - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 31%

Jayna Gearhart Fitzsimmons - MACBETH - Augustana University 23%

Rai Genna - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 20%

Ryan Bernier - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - University of South Dakota 12%

Tom Schwans - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Jesse Jensen - NOISES OFF! - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Mo Hurley - EDUCATING RITA - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Best Ensemble
LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 15%

RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 15%

WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 9%

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

CURTAIN CALL FOR A CURE - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

THE DECADE GALA - Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

THE JOURNEY INSIDE - Lights Up Productions 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abigail Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 36%

Stephen Azua - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 12%

Christopher George Haug - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Nadirah T. Harper - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Tyler Micheel - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Nadirah Muhammad - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Matt Cook - 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Corey Shelsta - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Nick Zoia - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Aria Hailey - THE JOURNEY INSUDE - Lights Up Productions 3%

Nick Zoia - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Alex Pikiben - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Corey Shelsta - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Noah Stremmel - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 39%

Vonnie Houchin - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 20%

Jeremy Hegg - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 18%

Clay Ackerman - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

Vonnie Houchin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Matt Morrison - THE DECADE GALA - Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

Best Musical
MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 43%

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 16%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 8%

COMPANY - University of South Dakota 8%

WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 0

THE JOURNEY INSIDE - Lights Up Productions 0

Best New Play Or Musical
RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 29%

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 26%

BABY, I'LL TURN THE SKY GREEN FOR YOU - University of South Dakota 25%

AFTERMATH BY MIKENNAH OLESON - The Premiere Playhouse 20%

Best Performer In A Musical
Anders Brovold - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 20%

Jeanna Brandsrud - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 16%

Avery Retzer - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Liv Moeller - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 12%

Sarah Grosse - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 10%

Eden Mendez - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Olivia Gill - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 6%

Mark Hajal - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 5%

Luke Boucvalt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 3%

Tristan Chasing Hawk - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Kelsey Baade - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Luke Boucvalt - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 2%

Jessica Ashton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Summer VamVeen - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 0

Best Performer In A Play
TJ Ashes - MACBETH - Augustana University 13%

Kaden Hopkins - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - University of South Dakota 12%

Jacob Womack - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Gabrielle Ochsner - 39 STEPS - University of South Dakota 10%

Chelsea Bieser - RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

Abby Kustak - NOISES OFF! - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Jason Reuter - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

TJ Combs - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Alex Newcomb Weiland - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Jarid Rychtarik - RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Dan Workman - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 4%

Logan Culhane - 39 STEPS - University of South Dakota 4%

Christopher Elst - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 4%

Macie Lupica - EDUCATING RITA - Monstrous Little Theatre 2%

Skyler Weaver - THE 39 STEPS - University of South Dakota 2%

Casey Kustak - NOISES OFF! - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Mike Richards - EDUCATING RITA - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 20%

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 15%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

39 STEPS - University of South Dakota 12%

RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 10%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - University of South Dakota 7%

GILGAMESH - University of South Dakota 5%

WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET - The Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

EDUCATING RITA - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Soren - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 30%

Amber Marisa Cook & Christopher George Haug - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 22%

Ben Kramer - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Kathy Voecks - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 12%

John Devlin - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Jill Clark - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Jill Clark - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Logan Leavitt - A SHERLOCK CAROL - The Mighty Corson Art Players 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rowan Sullivan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Mal Lukomski - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 20%

Rowan Sullivan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Rowan Sullivan - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Alex Pikiben - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 16%

Rowan Sullivan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeanna Brandsrud - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

Avery Stein - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 16%

Sarah Grosse - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 12%

Simon Cole - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 11%

Brooke Scullen - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 10%

Emily Wirkus - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Skyler Weaver - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Mo Plastow - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Mollie Moore - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Clark Carruthers - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

John Kirk - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 2%

Bob Wendland - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Isaac Bullis - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 1%

Jason Soren - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 1%

Mekelle Alisse - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 1%

Jessica Williams - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kaden Hopkins - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Emily Wirkus - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

Tiffanie Molengraaf - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Olivia Davis - RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Michelle Mack - RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

Devin Basart - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Asia-Danielle Keane - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Taylor Lauters - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Tyler Page - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Jeff Kingsbury - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 66%

101 DALMATIONS KIDS - The Premiere Playhouse 34%

Favorite Local Theatre
Brookings Community Theatre 43%

Black Hills Playhouse 27%

Augustana University 17%

Good Night Theatre Collective 7%

The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Premiere Playhouse 1%

Catalyst Theater Company 1%

The Mighty Corson Art Players 1%

The Crystal Theatre 0%

