Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8

Watch the company's social media accounts for updates regarding reopening on Tuesday.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Are Closed Monday, January 8

The Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science and Orpheum Theater Center will be closed on Monday, January 8, 2024, due to inclement weather. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium, Visual Arts Center, Box Office, Graham Academy Preschool and The WP café. Watch the company's social media accounts for updates regarding reopening on Tuesday.

Guest Services is available to answer phone calls 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Remember, you can always buy tickets and plan your next visit online at WashingtonPavilion.org and SiouxFallsOrpheum.com.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.



