Washington Pavilion Unveils Virtual Field Trip Program

The Washington Pavilion has created a new virtual field trip program for educators and parents called Pavilion in the Classroom. Four interactive videos were developed to offer bite-sized pieces of the Pavilion experience in the classroom or at home.

"Since we won't have as many school children experiencing art and science in our building this year, we wanted to offer easy-to-implement resources for teachers and parents to help classrooms and families stay connected to our space and our mission," says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education.

Two science-focused virtual field trips include an educational demonstration in the Kirby Science Discovery Center, and two art-focused virtual field trips include a curator tour in the Visual Arts Center. Each video is about 12 to 15 minutes in length and features a brief lesson with opportunities to pause the video and complete a hands-on activity. The Pavilion in the Classroom virtual field trips consist of an educational video, a materials list for the hands-on activity and a teacher's guide with vocabulary words and more. The activities can be tailored toward younger or older elementary-aged students.

The four virtual field trips include:

1. Pavilion in the Classroom: Sculpture - Take a tour of fascinating wire sculptures in our galleries and create your own work of art using the techniques you learn.

2. Pavilion in the Classroom: Mixed Media Collage - Discover how different materials, textures, patterns and colors create beautiful collages and design your own to take home with you.

3. Pavilion in the Classroom: Radical Reactions - Join us on the Avera Stage Science as we demonstrate how to make a lava lamp using oil, water and food coloring.

4. Pavilion in the Classroom: Physics Fascination - Explore with us the forces that allow objects to fly through the air by building your own catapult.

"We look forward to when the Washington Pavilion is full of elementary students on field trips, but until then this is our way to provide interactive and educational experiences and bridge the gap until we can all be together again," says Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums.

Pavilion in the Classroom virtual field trips are on sale now. The cost is $20 for each video link. Purchase one or all four! Add a Wells Fargo CineDome movie to watch at home or in the classroom. Through a partnership with Giant Screen Films, a selection of award-winning, family-friendly documentaries are available to rent for just 99 cents each.

For more information or to purchase a virtual field trip, please visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/WashPavClassroom. In-person field trips at the Washington Pavilion are welcome as well. For more information, visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/education/educators