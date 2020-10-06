Washington Pavilion Hosts Free Family Day in Celebration of Agriculture

The 17th Annual Ag Day will take place on October 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American agriculture is responsible for providing the necessities of everyday life - food, fiber, clothing and even fuel. The 17th Annual Ag Day on October 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. shows appreciation to the farmers and ranchers of the Midwest who make everyday life livable. There will be ag-related activities, exhibitor booths and goodie bags with ag-related prizes.

Thanks to generous Ag Day sponsors, admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center is FREE.

"Agriculture continues to be vital to our community and state, and we are excited to host Ag Day at the Washington Pavilion," said Director of Education Madelyn Grogan. "We invite families to visit the exhibitors to understand the value of our agricultural industry as well as enjoy a free day at our museums."

"In addition to our in-person Ag Day event at our facility, we are so pleased to have sponsor Midwest Dairy providing amazing and fun online ag-related educational resources for our community to enjoy at home or school," said Kerri DeGraff, Chief Business Development Officer. "Take a virtual tour of a dairy operation, learn about farming and food and find out how you can 'Adopt a Cow!'" Access these materials here.

Each year, the Washington Pavilion gathers members of the agricultural industry in an effort to promote agriculture in the Midwest, with a focus on sharing how agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis! Producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and others will gather on the three floors of the Washington Pavilion to celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture.

Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, this year's event will not feature live animals or a free lunch.

Ag Day is sponsored by South Dakota Corn, Pipestone System, South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and South Dakota Soybean Association, Midwest Dairy Association, South Dakota Farm Bureau, C & R Supply, Hefty Seed Company, POET, South Dakota Biotech Association, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, Ag United for South Dakota, Agtegra Cooperative, American Coalition for Ethanol, Bel Brands USA, CHS Brandon, Dakota Layers, Delta Dental, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota Grassland Coalition, South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA), Hexad Farms, South Dakota No Till Association, South Dakota Soil Health Coalition, Paulsen Marketing, Tri-State Neighbor, Pepsi, Quail Honey and Poppy's Popcorn.

For more information on Ag Day's activities, please visit washingtonpavilion.org or call (605) 367-6000.

