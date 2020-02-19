Washington Pavilion Announces Its 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series

The Washington Pavilion has announced the 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series, as part of its 22nd performing arts season.

The all-Broadway six-show Series opens in the fall of 2020 with three performances of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, four shows of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, three productions of ANASTASIA as well as three shows of HAIRSPRAY. CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will take stage with four shows, and COME FROM AWAY rounds out the remainder of the Series in the late spring of 2021 with eight performances.

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events, said, "This Series is one of the most exciting we've launched in recent history. We are very pleased to bring these six diverse and entertaining shows to our community, culminating with a weeklong engagement of COME FROM AWAY."

The blockbuster production, COME FROM AWAY, is the remarkable true story of the small town that welcomed the world. A moving story of when 38 airplanes and 7,000 stranded passengers were diverted on September 11, 2001 to a small town in Newfoundland, is an uplifting celebration that touches the soul with humor, music and compassion.

"Our audiences can expect a remarkable season of brilliant shows and storytelling that will warm hearts and evoke emotions," said Darrin Smith, President and CEO. "We are thrilled to bring these high caliber Broadway tours to Sioux Falls."

A number of community businesses help support and sponsor the individual shows. Pavilion Performance Series Sponsors are: Avera, First National Bank in Sioux Falls, First PREMIER Bank & PREMIER Bankcard, Marsh & McLennan Agency and Sanford Health.

Subscriptions to the 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series package are currently available. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer. To purchase or renew a Series subscription, visit the Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue or call (605) 367-6000. The remainder of the 2020-21 performance season continues to be programmed, with additional shows to be announced.





