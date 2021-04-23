Ultimate Dance and Cheer Comes to Washington Pavilion This Weekend
Ultimate Dance and Cheer will come to Washington Pavilion's Mary W. Sommervold Hall this weekend. Performances take place on April 24, 2021 at 12, 3, 6 & 6:45 p.m., as well as April 25, 2021 at 1, 4 & 6:30 p.m.
There are two ticket options - a Weekend Pass or individual performance tickets. Get your weekend pass for access to to all performances, or get tickets to each individual performance at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/ultimate-dance-and-cheer.
The full performance lineup is as follows:
Saturday, April 24:
- 12 p.m. | Recital Show A
- 3 p.m. | Recital Show B
- 6 p.m. Cheer Showcase
- 6:45 p.m. | Young Choreographers Showcase
Sunday, April 25:
- 1 p.m. | Recital Show A
- 4 p.m. | Recital Show B
- 6:30 p.m. | Dance Team Showcase & Dance Worlds/Summit Send-off Celebration
Learn more and book at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/ultimate-dance-and-cheer.