A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Begins This Week At The Orpheum Theater

Love, mischief, and moonlight magic take center stage in A Midsummer Night's Dream, running March 20-30, 2025, at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

The Premiere Playhouse presents a bold new adaptation of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, staged and adapted by local theatre creative Jeff Larsen and reimagined in the sultry, jazz-soaked world of late 1920s Athens-Athens, Georgia, that is. This "quick and consumable" version features original musical compositions by Janice Gilbert and movement choreography by Leigh Spencer, both also local artists of the Sioux Empire.

The dreamy production is brought to life by an expert team of creatives including but not limited to Assistant Director & Assistant Stage Manager Joseph Karnof, Stage Manager Michelle Smith, Production Coordinator Jamie Bowden, Electrician Chelsea Chapman, Sound & Lighting Designer Alex Pikiben, Costume, Hair & Makeup Designer Brittney Lewis, Scenic Designer Jill Clark, Paint & Properties Coordinator Abby Kustak, and Head Carpenter Pierce Humke, all under the leadership of Production Manager, Alex Newcomb Weiland and Producer & Casting Director, Oliver Mayes.

Audiences will be swept away by a cast of whimsical fairies, passionate lovers, and hilarious tradesmen. The jazz age bard performance features Woodlin Smith as Theseus and Morgan Holien as Hippolyta with Alex Newcomb Weiland, Ceil Stoll, Ian Ward, and Joshua Werre as the entangled lovers Hermia, Helena, Lysander, and Demetrius. The show also features Tom Roberts and Nancy Tapken as the regal fairy rulers Oberon and Titania with Devin Basart leading the laugh-out-loud Mechanicals as Nick Bottom and a completely local cast of skilled players delivering a delightful blend of fresh faces and local favorites: Erica Stahl as Egeus, Kjersti Olson as Philostrate, Leigh Spencer as Peter Quince, Mike Richards as Francis Flute, Ryan Harrison as Snug, Grace Kjelden as Tom Snout, Jordan Doss as Robin Starveling, Kale Hellman as Puck, Ebony Shanklin as the Fairy, Mal Lukomski as Peaseblossom, Luke Humke as Cobweb, Charlie Ellingson as Moth, Laurel Holcomb as Mustardseed, and Melissa Prostrollo & Allegra Sekely as fairies.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets start at $15 for students, $30 for seniors, and $35 for adults, with a 10% discount for groups of 10 or more. Purchase online at thepremiereplayhouse.com or call the box office at 605-731-2420. A special ASL Interpreted & Sensory Friendly performance will be offered on Thursday, March 27th at 7:00pm. More details for this initiative can be found on the Midsummer event page on TPP's website. Get your tickets today!

