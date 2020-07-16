South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Reimagines 2020-2021 Concert Season

Due to these unpredictable times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) announced a reimagined 2020-21 concert season with new programming. The programming changes reflect the organization's commitment to safety, artistic excellence, and fiscal responsibility, featuring a program of Mozart's late symphonies, Haydn's moving "Seven Last Words of Christ," Beethoven's immortal Ninth Symphony with the famous "Ode to Joy," and more.

The SDSO says the reimagined 2020-21 concert season is appropriate for the times - created with both musicians and audiences in mind to offer flexibility and adaptability in an uncertain environment. The plan to return to public performance has been carefully considered with the health and safety of both the audience and musicians at its core.

"This season has been curated with great care by our artistic staff and SDSO musicians, with attention to the need to address this particular moment in the history of our community and country," says SDSO Music Director Delta David Gier. "We have been closely following the research of orchestras all over the world concerning social distancing of both audiences and performers, and we will be incorporating the best and latest knowledge as we go into the fall. Flexibility is a key component of our strategy for navigating these unpredictable times, and further adjustments may be needed as we proceed."

"We are immensely grateful to this community for its incredible support as we navigate these unchartered waters," says SDSO Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger. "The SDSO's commitment to health and safety will continue to guide every decision we make as we celebrate the orchestra's return to the concert hall in October."

SDSO performances at the Washington Pavilion will be scaled in size according to current health and safety guidelines, and will include numerous precautions and policies within the concert hall. Precautions will be taken by both SDSO and Washington Pavilion staff. Additionally, seating sections will be reserved for patrons who wish to physically distance. Policies will be established on a concert-by-concert basis, incorporating the most recent data and scientific information. The SDSO encourages audiences to stay up to date with these policies at sdsymphony.org or to call the Washington Pavilion box office at 605-367-6000.

The reimagined 2020-21 concert season is as follows:

Blissful Bach - October 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Victory Songs - October 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM

The Genius of Mozart - November 21, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Sacred Sounds of Christmas - TBA 2020

Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season! - December 12, 2020 at 7:30 PM and December 13, 2020 at 2:30 PM

Glorious Mendelssohn & Strauss - January 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Valentine Romance - February 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Bridging Cultures - February 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Seven Last Words of Christ - March 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Star Wars vs Star Trek: Music Across Galaxies - April 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM

100th Anniversary Launch with Emanuel Ax & Beethoven 9 - May 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM

*All concerts are performed at the Washington Pavilion unless otherwise noted.

Subscriptions and packages are available to purchase now. Single tickets will be available in late August. For more information on packages and pricing, visit www.sdsymphony.org/subscribe/

Although the SDSO hasn't been on the stage of the Washington Pavilion since March, musicians and staff have created a breadth of virtual content: recordings of select past concerts, impromptu chamber music performances as well as duets and solo performances, and talks with Delta David Gier and musicians. View this content today at www.sdsymphony.org/listen-now/

