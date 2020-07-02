Pepper Entertainment Teams Up With Harmony South Dakota

Pepper Entertainment is teaming up with local non-profit, Harmony South Dakota, to help raise money and provide unique experiences for Harmony South Dakota participants. If there's one thing Pepper Entertainment has a passion for, it is bringing people of all backgrounds together to experience the magic of live music. That's why it was an easy decision to partner with Harmony South Dakota.

Beginning July 1st, $1.00 of each ticket sold to a new Pepper Entertainment show in and around Sioux Falls will be donated to Harmony South Dakota. "Harmony is grateful to Pepper Entertainment for their generous partnership in building a more harmonious community through the universal language of music," says Dan Goeller, Co-Founder of Harmony South Dakota.

Harmony South Dakota empowers children and positively transforms their lives through immersive music education and performance right here in Sioux Falls. The program cultivates the life skills necessary to become healthy and compassionate citizens while fostering a harmonious community where everyone is known, loved, and valued.

Harmony South Dakota's Sistema-based program serves children ages 7-17 (at no charge) for 3 hours per day, every day that school is in session, and 4 weeks during summer break.

Harmony South Dakota Launched with 24 kids on January 2, 2014 and is currently serving 75 kids (adding an additional 15-20 when in-person programming resumes) There are 2 full-time and 3 part-time staff members.

Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You