Military Heritage Alliance Announces Miles & Lisa Beacom Concert Series

Pepper Entertainment along with Washington Pavilion Management and The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance is excited to announce the Miles & Lisa Beacom Concert Series at The Alliance in Sioux Falls.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 11th at 10am. Purchase advance tickets online at southdakotaalliance.org, pepperentertainment.com, or by phone at 605.306.6280.

MULTI-PLATINUM hitmakers Eli Young Band are charging full speed ahead with their brand new single, "Break It In," after achieving their fourth #1, "Love Ain't," off their latest project, THIS IS ELI YOUNG BAND: GREATEST HITS (The Valory Music Co.). Staying true to their Country roots over a storied career, their top-charting hits include PLATINUM "Drunk Last Night," 2X PLATINUM "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" and 3X PLATINUM "Crazy Girl."

For the past 20 years, Aaaron Watson has achieved success on his own terms, hand-building a lauded career through songwriting, relentless touring and more than a dozen self released albums. In 2019 he released Red Bandana - "his most ambitious album yet" (Taste of Country) -whose 20 songs were hailed by The Boot as "a pure expression of his traditional country ethos."

This unprecedented acclaim follows Watson's previous album, Vaquero, whose Top 10 hit "Outta Style" earned a BMI Millionaire award, and The Underdog, the first independent album in the history of country music to top the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Towering baritone Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville, a remarkable run for one of country music's most easily identifiable stars. A three-time GRAMMY Award nominee, Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for "You're Gonna Miss This" and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for "Hillbilly Bone" in 2010. The Grand Ole Opry member is also an author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC's All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed for our service members across 12 USO Tours.

To honor and support those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, as well as those who are currently serving and those who love them, the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc. is excited to announce a special contractual alliance to bring entertainment to the City of Sioux Falls, the surrounding area, and the State of South Dakota. Together this relationship is offering a new experience that will be enjoyed by thousands every year.

• The Alliance, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, brings a state-of-the-art entertainment venue unlike any other in the nation, including a full event venue (lights, sound and a unique platform), the Patriot Grill, Club Lobo Lounge, VIP Suites, upper and lower-level seating, Armory Gun Range, IMPACT Coffee, Heritage Theater, and much more that you have to see to believe.

• Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is proud to be providing the Alliance with expert show production, unique box office services, and a passionate staff of experts in sound, lighting, and event management.

• Pepper Entertainment, a Sioux Falls-based business, is one of the fastest scaling, independent promotion companies in the Midwest. Pepper has over 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming and Media & Marketing Services.

Together this unique entertainment alliance will soon be providing high-quality concerts and performances in an exciting venue where you will be within feet of the performers and create your own personal memory. Everyone is invited and all net profits from the Alliance go to support veteran and military organizations.