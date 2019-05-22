MAMMA MIA! to Make a Splash at Sioux Empire Community Theatre Fall 2019

Honey, honey! Sioux Empire Community Theatre is about to get a whole lot more Greek as Mamma Mia! plays Sept. 26 - Oct. 6.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

The musical features ABBA's hits and a book by Catherine Johnson.

Take a chance on "Mamma Mia!" and buy your tickets today at here.





