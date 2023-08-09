Local Artists Will Unveil Eclectic Mix of Creativity at Upcoming Art Collective Event

Local artists of all ages will display their exceptional work at the annual Art Collective event, hosted at the Everist Gallery in the Washington Pavilion on August 18 and 19 from 1–9 p.m. This year’s event will gather 80 local artists under one roof for another robust representation of the immense talent right here in Sioux Falls. Free admission into the event and Visual Arts Center throughout the duration of the event will be granted to all attendees.

“We are thrilled to host the Art Collective event once again,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator of the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion. “This event is a testament to the vibrant arts community in Sioux Falls, and we are proud to support these talented artists.”

The Art Collective event is a wonderful opportunity for local artists to exhibit their creations and for the community to come together and appreciate the talent and creativity of the area’s artists. Visitors can expect to see a wide range of artwork, from paintings and prints to jewelry and photography. There will be a full bar to enjoy cocktails while meeting artists and a $1 raffle for pieces from the artists, including prints, originals and more.

Explore the newest exhibits in the Visual Arts Center today:

Obscure Visions | Gallery 301 | Now – December 1, 2023

The abstract photography of Sioux Falls-based photographer Jack Paladino is driven by chance and serendipity, resulting in one-of-a-kind pieces. Inspired by midcentury artists, his work blurs the line between reality and abstraction. Viewers are invited to find meaning in the forms he creates, which often transcend traditional boundaries.

Dot Matrix | Jerstad Gallery | Now – November 26, 2023

Mainly working with pen and ink on paper, Vincent Gormley utilizes a “stippling” technique where the overall image is composed of numerous small dots. As these meticulous marks accumulate, gradations, shapes and designs begin to form. Within the abstractions, visual references to the universe and sacred geometry are revealed allowing the viewer to get lost in the intersecting designs.

SculptureWalk 20th Anniversary Show | Bates Trimble Gallery | Now – September 30, 2023

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the amazing SculptureWalk program! Its purpose is to make art accessible to everyone, and it has become the top-rated, most reputable, financially stable and artist-friendly outdoor sculpture program in the U.S. The 20 sculptures showcased here exhibit a diverse range of styles, mediums and ideas, and all the artists featured have been part of the SculptureWalk program at some point in its 20-year history.

The Bigger Picture | Shultz Gallery | Now – October 29, 2023

This exhibition delves into the psychological needs of children for their healthy development in society and the repercussions of cultural shortcomings in meeting those needs. Artist Ella Ratliff identifies five fundamental human requirements: identity, social interaction, love, support and security. Her artwork juxtaposes photorealism with a gestural style, highlighting the contrast between fulfilled and unfulfilled needs. Ultimately, the artwork serves as a call for change, as Ratliff recognizes the responsibility to contribute and bring out the good in others.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon–5 p.m. For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.