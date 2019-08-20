DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE Comes To The Washington Pavilion

"Won't you ride along with me?" Following the hugely successful "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: King for a Day" tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day coming to the Washington Pavilion on March 20, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale as follows:

August 21 | 9:30 a.m. | Pavilion Donors

August 22 | 9:30 a.m. | Pavilion Members and Subscribers

August 23 | 9:30 a.m. | Public

A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with cast members will also be available.

In Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day, Daniel Tiger and his family along with O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday and more familiar friends will take audiences on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs and fan-favorites series, including the beloved "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents and grandparents alike.

The hugely successful Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and selling more than $12.8 million in ticket sales. The popular tours have visited more than 120 cities and performed more than 200 shows across the United States and Canada.

The top-rated Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the 2019 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2018. Apps, games, activities and more from "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.

For more information, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You