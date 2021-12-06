Alice Cooper With Buckcherry Announced At Washington Pavilion

Alice Cooper and Buckcherry are coming to Sioux Falls on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 10th at 10:00am.

Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for.

With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images.

Cooper was born in Detroit Michigan, and moved to Phoenix with his family. The Alice Cooper band formed while they were all in high school in Phoenix, and was discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa in Los Angeles, where he signed them to his record label. Their collaboration with young record producer Bob Ezrin led to the break-through third album "Love It to Death" which hit the charts in 1971, followed by "Killer," "School's Out," "Billion Dollar Babies," and "Muscle of Love." Each new album release was accompanied by a bigger and more elaborate touring stage show. 1974 saw the release of a "Greatest Hits" album, and then Cooper, in 1975, released his first solo album, "Welcome to My Nightmare" in 1975, accompanied by the legendary groundbreaking theatrical Welcome to My Nightmare concert tour.

Associated with that album and tour was the ground-breaking network TV special Alice Cooper: The Nightmare. Other film and television appearances include The Muppet Show, Mae West's last film Sextette, Roadie, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearst Club Band and appearances on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson and Tom Snyder's Tomorrow Show. The original band also made an appearance in the movie Diary of a Mad Housewife in 1979, filmed the full-length feature film Good To See You Again Alice Cooper, and Alice appeared in a 1972 episode of The Snoop Sisters.

Alice's solo career skyrocketed in the late 1970's, with a succession of hit singles, including "You & Me," and classic albums, including "Lace And Whiskey" and "From The Inside," and bigger and even more elaborate concert tours.

Tickets are available at washingtonpavilion.org or at the Venue Box Office For more information about the Washington Pavilion, visit https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/.